Covid-19: UK economy 'to surge back', and helping children through lockdown

Documents seen by the BBC suggest the quarantine rules for passengers arriving in England from coronavirus "red list" countries - which comes into force on Monday - will be less strict than those enforced by Australia. While Australian rules do not allow guests to mix with security staff, the England will allow people to be escorted outside for "a smoke or fresh air". There are other differences around meal deliveries and what kind of protective equipment security and hotel staff should wear - with the government only saying surgical masks should be used, compared with the more protective N95 ones used in Australia.