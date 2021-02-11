Meghan wins privacy claim against Mail on Sunday
- Published
The Duchess of Sussex has won a High Court privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a letter to her father.
The judge said Meghan had a "reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private".
He granted Meghan "summary judgment" in her claim for misuse of private information against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.
It means that part of the case is resolved without a trial.
Mr Justice Warby said that there would be a further hearing in March to decide "the next steps" in the legal action.
Meghan is seeking damages for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act over five articles published in February 2019, which included extracts from the letter.
The judge made two rulings on the case for copyright infringement.
He found the publication of the letter infringed the duchess's copyright. But he said the issue of whether Meghan was "the sole author" of the letter or Jason Knauf, former communications secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was a "co-author" should be determined at a trial.
The data protection claim was not considered at the hearing in January and is still outstanding.
In a judgment on Thursday, Mr Justice Warby ruled that the publication of the letter, which was sent in August 2018, was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful".
"It was, in short, a personal and private letter," he said.
"The majority of what was published was about the claimant's own behaviour, her feelings of anguish about her father's behaviour - as she saw it - and the resulting rift between them.
"These are inherently private and personal matters."
He added: "There is no prospect that a different judgment would be reached after a trial."