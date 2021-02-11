Covid-19: Kent strain 'to sweep the world', and jab priority for 'severe' asthma

The coronavirus variant which was first detected in Kent last year is set to become the world's dominant strain, according to the head of the UK's genetic surveillance programme. Prof Sharon Peacock told the BBC's Newscast podcast the new variant has "swept the country" and "it's going to sweep the world, in all probability". The Kent variant was originally detected in September 2020 and has since been found in more than 50 countries. But Prof Peacock said vaccines approved for use in the UK appeared to work well against the existing variants of the virus in the country. You can read more about coronavirus variations and mutations here, and take a look at the science behind the changes.