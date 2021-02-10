Covid-19: Two million still need to take up jab offer, and 'too soon' to book a holiday Published 1 hour ago comments Comments

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. Two million still need to take up jab offer - PM

Boris Johnson has urged nearly two million people to "come forward" and take up the offer of a Covid jab. The prime minister said the UK was closing in on Monday's target for vaccinating nearly 15 million of the most vulnerable people, but some people "for one reason or another" have not had one. Speaking at a Downing Street briefing, Mr Johnson said the aim was not to "hit some numerical target, but so we save lives... another step on the long, hard road back to normality".

2. 'Covid doesn't care about your ethnic background'

England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer has said it "really concerns" him that fewer people from ethnic minority backgrounds may get the Covid vaccine. Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that while vaccine uptake has been high among the UK population so far, he's worried it's not going to be "as rapid or as high" among ethnic minority communities. "This virus just doesn't care about what ethnic background you are from," he said as he urged everyone to get the jab. Prof Van-Tam was answering audience questions as part of a #BBCYourQuestions session and also addressed concerns about the South African variant and the spread of misinformation.

3. Too soon to book a holiday, minister warns

If you're hoping to get away for a summer break, you might not want to pack your bags just yet. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has warned that people in the UK should not be booking holidays at home or abroad at the moment due to coronavirus. He told the BBC he did not know "where we'll be in terms of cases, deaths and vaccination" by the summer. He also said the UK was talking to other countries about setting up an "international system" for checking if people have been tested or vaccinated - but this should not be likened to a Covid "passport".

4. WHO backs Oxford vaccine against new variants

There's been a lot of focus this week on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine following suggestions it was less effective against the South African variant of Covid-19. Now the World Health Organization has recommended using the vaccine in all adults - whatever their age. Dr Alejandro Cravioto, the chairman of the WHO's panel of experts, said there was "no reason not to recommend its use" even in countries that have circulation of the coronavirus variant. It comes after several countries have opted not to give the jab to those over 65. The WHO also said spacing out the two doses, as is happening in the UK, makes the vaccine more effective.

5. 'I saved dad's business with a single tweet'

Many business owners have seen their customer numbers dwindle as a result of the pandemic - including mechanic Jim Walsh. His car repair business was on the brink of collapse due to the fact there are less drivers on the road during lockdown. But the garage is now fully booked this week and busy for the next fortnight after his daughter, Harley, posted a single tweet to drum up business. "It just shows that there's good people and it's nice to see that on social media," she said.

