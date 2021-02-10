Extra £3.5bn to tackle unsafe cladding
- Published
An extra £3.5bn has been promised by the government to remove unsafe cladding from high-rise buildings over 18 metres in England "at no cost to residents".
Ministers created a fund last year to help thousands of homeowners who face huge bills for safety improvements brought in after 2017's Grenfell Tower disaster but Downing Street had come under pressure to do more.
