Covid-19: Care homes 'given only 10% of required PPE', and pubs plead for opening date

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) is asking the government for a clear timeline for reopening and a "roadmap to recovery". The BBPA said trading restrictions and lockdowns knocked sales by 56% - worth £7.8bn - last year. "There's been a real lack of clarity," said Dianne Irving, who manages three pubs in Carlisle. "It's just really, really difficult to know where we are and where we are going." Under Tier 1 last year - the mildest of restrictions - two of her pubs were only breaking even, with her city-centre venue making a loss, she said. The government says it has a plan for reopening the economy, which it will reveal after 22 February.