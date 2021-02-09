Covid-19: £1,750 bill for quarantine hotels, and how to cope in winter lockdown
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Travellers face £1,750 cost for quarantine hotels
More details have emerged on the strict new quarantine rules for international arrivals that come into force in England on Monday. Travellers having to stay in quarantine hotels will be charged £1,750 for their stay, and if they fail to isolate there for 10 days they face fines of up to £10,000. The measures apply to UK and Irish residents returning from 33 red list countries. Meanwhile, all travellers arriving into Scotland from abroad by air will have to go into quarantine hotels. New, stricter travel measures are also being considered in Wales and Northern Ireland. Travellers arriving in England who lie on their passenger locator forms about visiting a red list country face a £10,000 fine or up to 10 years in jail. So what are the new travel rules? And why hasn't the UK closed its borders?
2. 'Extremely unlikely' virus came from China lab - WHO
International experts investigating the origins of Covid-19 have all but dismissed a theory that the virus came from a laboratory in China. Peter Ben Embarek, from the World Health Organization, said it was "extremely unlikely" that the virus leaked from a lab in the city of Wuhan. Following the conclusion of a joint WHO-China mission, he said more work was needed to identify the source of the virus. Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, was the first place in the world the virus was detected. Since then, more than 106 million cases and 2.3 million deaths have been reported worldwide.
3. Heads warn against 'grinding out hours' in summer
Head teachers' leaders have warned against "gimmicks" in plans to help pupils in England catch up for lost learning in the Covid pandemic. Geoff Barton, leader of the ASCL head teachers' union, said speculation about longer school days and shorter holidays was "misconceived and unhelpful" - and it would not help to try to "grind out more hours from tired children". Schools Minister Nick Gibb told MPs he was "open to all ideas" on catching up, adding: "We just have to leave no stone unturned."
4. Shopping has changed for good, says Ocado
The grocery landscape worldwide is changing "for good", online supermarket Ocado has said, after a year in which the global pandemic forced many people to buy online for the first time. Ocado's comments came as it reported a 35% jump in sales over the past year. Amid rocketing demand, the UK-based firm narrowed losses from £214.5m to £44m. The company said many customers were saying they were unlikely to revert to pre-crisis shopping habits.
5. How to cope in a winter lockdown, from those who've done it
It's hard to stay positive during lockdown, particularly in the winter months. You might be feeling just as frosty, gloomy and miserable as the UK's weather forecasts, with snow causing disruption and temperatures plummeting. But last year, millions of people across the world experienced coronavirus lockdowns in snowy and sometimes sub-zero conditions - so what can we learn from them?
And don't forget...
To read about what your rights are if you book a holiday in the UK for later in the year.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- AN EVENING WITH RYAN GOSLING?: Stream the award-winning crime-thriller film 'The Place Beyond the Pines'
- A PERFECT PLANET: All episodes of Sir David Attenborough's latest incredible series are available to stream now