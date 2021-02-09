Covid-19: £1,750 bill for quarantine hotels, and how to cope in winter lockdown

International experts investigating the origins of Covid-19 have all but dismissed a theory that the virus came from a laboratory in China. Peter Ben Embarek, from the World Health Organization, said it was "extremely unlikely" that the virus leaked from a lab in the city of Wuhan. Following the conclusion of a joint WHO-China mission, he said more work was needed to identify the source of the virus. Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, was the first place in the world the virus was detected. Since then, more than 106 million cases and 2.3 million deaths have been reported worldwide.