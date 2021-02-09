Troubles pension: NI Executive must fund scheme, court rules
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
Stormont's Executive Office is under a legal duty to fund a pension for Troubles victims, NI's Court of Appeal has ruled.
The scheme is due to open for applications next month but it is not clear who will fund the payments.
Stormont and Westminster have been in a long-running row over who is responsible.
On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal said it was giving the parties four weeks to find a solution.
It said if that was not possible, the case would be relisted to include Stormont's Department of Finance as an additional notice party.
The scheme was initially passed at Westminster when devolution in Northern Ireland had collapsed.
Since power-sharing returned in January 2020, estimates from Stormont for the cost of the scheme have been suggested to run to as high as £800m.
The executive argues that Westminster should help fund it, as it is a UK-wide scheme and people injured outside of Northern Ireland will be able to apply.
It will run for two or three decades and payments are to be backdated to 2014, when it was first agreed.
Last year, a judge ruled that the NI Executive Office was acting unlawfully in delaying Troubles pensions.
Stormont's Department of Justice was then designated to administer the scheme.