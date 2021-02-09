UK weather: Snow disruption continues as temperatures plummet
Further travel delays and plummeting temperatures have hit the UK after the coldest night of winter so far, with more snow on the way.
Yellow warnings for snow cover much of England, Scotland, and parts of Northern Ireland until Wednesday.
Police have warned people not to travel, with long delays expected and road closures in some parts.
Coronavirus vaccination centres in some areas will stay shut on Tuesday due to the conditions.
Monday night was the coldest night of this winter so far, BBC Weather's Carol Kirkwood said, with the temperature dropping to -15 in Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands early on Tuesday.
Snow showers will continue throughout the day.
Biting winds from the east are contributing to the sub-zero temperatures, and it will feel like -10C in parts of Cornwall with the strongest winds later.
Heavy snow on Monday has left 29cm (11in) of snow on the ground in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, and up to 26cm (10in) in parts of the east of England.
There have been several road accidents overnight across Scotland as well as "significant disruption" to rail routes, including from Edinburgh to Glasgow.
Some 5-10cm (2-4in) more snow is expected in Perth, Sterling and the surrounding areas of Scotland, where an amber weather warning for snow is in place until 21:00 GMT on Tuesday. Some disruption is likely in these areas, including delays on roads and power cuts.
Up to 20cm (8in) more snow could fall on higher ground in amber areas and it could drop to -15C in parts of the Scottish Highlands on Tuesday night.
Yellow warnings - meaning there could be travel disruption and a slight chance of power cuts or communities being cut off - include:
- snow along the entire central and eastern length of Britain until the end of Wednesday
- snow and ice in the south east of Northern Ireland until Wednesday morning
There were also 28 flood warnings across England, as of 07:00 on Tuesday.
National Rail advised passengers to check for disruption before making their journeys, and said several routes in Scotland had been affected by snow and ice on Tuesday morning.
Snow and ice have caused disruption across the Greater Anglia rail network, including between Norwich and London, while Southeastern has closed some lines in England.
Some coronavirus vaccination centres which closed due to the conditions on Monday will stay closed on Tuesday, including in Essex and Suffolk.
The Met Office said it was "bitterly cold" due to Storm Darcy's strong easterly winds, with temperatures in parts of the UK around freezing.
The AA said "treacherous driving conditions" had caused "numerous" accidents on Monday.
Some roads were closed in Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Cumbria, Derbyshire and Hertfordshire, with police forces in parts of East Anglia warning drivers some roads had become "impassable".
A number of schools also had to close across the south-east of England and Lincolnshire on Monday.
Public Health England has issued a cold weather alert for the whole nation through to Wednesday.
Dr Owen Landeg said it was "crucial" people looked out for those who may be vulnerable during the current cold snap, calling on the public to make sure those at-risk have enough food and drink to stay warm and well.
