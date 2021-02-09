Covid-19: More testing for UK arrivals, and NHS app has 'stopped 600,000 cases'

People arriving in the UK must have a negative test before entering the country. After arriving, they must self-isolate for up to 10 days - and, from 15 February, people arriving from Covid hotspots must pay to isolate in hotels. Now, another layer is being added - all arrivals will be tested twice during their isolation. It's not know when the tests will take place - but it's thought it could be on the second and eighth day of isolation. The government says the tests will "provide a further level of protection" and "give us even more opportunities to detect new variants". Last night, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said vaccines were likely to stop serious illness caused by variants. Watch his comments below.