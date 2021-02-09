Covid-19: More testing for UK arrivals, and NHS app has 'stopped 600,000 cases'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Two more Covid tests for UK arrivals
People arriving in the UK must have a negative test before entering the country. After arriving, they must self-isolate for up to 10 days - and, from 15 February, people arriving from Covid hotspots must pay to isolate in hotels. Now, another layer is being added - all arrivals will be tested twice during their isolation. It's not know when the tests will take place - but it's thought it could be on the second and eighth day of isolation. The government says the tests will "provide a further level of protection" and "give us even more opportunities to detect new variants". Last night, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said vaccines were likely to stop serious illness caused by variants. Watch his comments below.
2. NHS app 'stops 600,000 cases'
The NHS Covid-19 app has told 1.7 million people in England and Wales to self-isolate so far - and ministers believe it has prevented 600,000 cases. Internal data shows 16.5 million people are using the contact-tracing tool. That's 24% below the number of downloads, as some people delete the app, turn off the contact tracing - or never even activate it.
3. Covid support unfair to women, say MPs
Government policies have "repeatedly skewed towards men", a committee of MPs has said in a report on the impact of coronavirus on men and women. Committee chair Caroline Nokes said the government had "repeatedly failed to consider" the labour market and caring inequalities faced by women. The report makes 20 recommendations - including making it easier for staff to get flexible working. Watch one woman's story below.
4. Hugh Bonneville is a vaccine volunteer
People queuing for Covid-19 vaccines in West Sussex got a surprise - when Downton Abbey's Lord Grantham was there to welcome them. Actor Hugh Bonneville is a regular volunteer at his local vaccination hub in the South Downs town of Midhurst. Watch more below.
5. How the Australian Open was able to welcome fans
After a three-week delay, the Australian Open has begun in Melbourne. All international players were put into a 14-day quarantine, and tens of thousands of fans each day are allowed to watch. Our correspondent Shaimaa Khalil has been to see how it works.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. This piece looks at how children could make up for months of lost schooling.
