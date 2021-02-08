Covid-19: UK vaccines, over-70s jab appeal, and school catch-up

Boris Johnson says he is "very confident" in the Covid vaccines being used in the UK amid concerns about the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab's effectiveness against the South Africa variant. The vaccines were effective in delivering a high degree of protection against against serious illness, the prime minister said. Meanwhile, England's deputy chief medical officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam has told a No 10 briefing there was no reason to think the South Africa variant would catch up, or overtake, the dominant so-called Kent virus in the UK in the next few months. He stressed there was "plenty of evidence" that vaccines being deployed in the UK were effective against this variant, and urged people to get a vaccine. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government was working with vaccine suppliers on potential booster jabs. It comes after a small study found the Oxford jab gave "minimal protection" against mild disease from the South Africa variant. But scientists remain confident it will protect against serious disease. Some 147 cases of the South Africa variant have so far been found in the UK.