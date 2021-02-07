Covid: More than 12 million in UK have had first jab
More than 12 million people in the UK have now had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
The government is aiming to offer first doses to 15 million people in the top four priority groups by 15 February.
Meanwhile, the latest figures showed another 373 people in the UK have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test, and a further 15,845 cases.
There tends to be fewer deaths reported on Sundays, due to a reporting lag over the weekend.