Covid: Workplace testing expanded and helping survivors speak again
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Testing expanded to more workplaces
Workplace Covid testing is being offered to more companies in England, for staff who cannot work from home during lockdown, the government says. Businesses with more than 50 employees are now able to access lateral flow tests, which can produce results in less than 30 minutes. Previously only firms with more than 250 staff qualified for testing. Labour welcomed the expansion but said more needed to be done to make workplaces Covid-secure, including improving ventilation and protective equipment.
2. Jab offers 'limited protection' against South Africa variant
Early trials suggest the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine offers limited protection against mild disease caused by the South Africa variant. The preliminary findings from a small study of more than 2,000 people have not yet been peer-reviewed. And the pharmaceutical firm said it believed the vaccine could protect against severe disease caused by the more transmissible coronavirus variant. Read more on how worried we should be about new variants here.
3. Lastminute.com misses refund deadline
Online travel agent Lastminute.com has failed to keep to a promise to refund people for holidays hit by the pandemic. In December, it agreed to pay all outstanding package holiday refunds by the end of January. But consumer group Which? said several customers still hadn't received a full refund after the deadline had passed. Lastminute.com said the process had been "very complex" and it was working hard to complete refunds as quickly as possible.
4. Helping Covid patients speak again
Throughout the pandemic, speech therapists have helped thousands of Covid survivors to regain the most basic of human functions. After weeks on a mechanical ventilator, Robert Crowther was left unable to talk, eat or drink. "It was clear I'd fought off Covid, but now I couldn't speak," he says. Robert describes his long road to recovery - and the people who helped him along the way - here.
5. Christian chaplains in the time of Covid
At times of great uncertainty, many people turn to faith leaders for support, but with the current lockdown restrictions it's more difficult than ever for ministers to offer pastoral and spiritual care to their congregations. Louise Haywood-Schiefer set out to photograph Christian chaplains around London - who work at places ranging from a prison to Gatwick Airport - to discover how they are facing these challenges.
And don't forget...
You can read about how we know whether coronavirus vaccines are safe here.
And there's more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
