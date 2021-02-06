Coronavirus: Help for firms repaying loans and the smells we miss with long Covid

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron have discussed co-operation in the global fight against Covid-19 in their first conversation since an EU-UK row over vaccine supply. No 10 said the prime minister and the French president agreed that collaboration between governments was vital for a successful global vaccination programme. It comes after the EU withdrew its threat last week to restrict vaccine exports to Northern Ireland after an outcry in the UK. The dispute was prompted by concerns on the continent over the supply of jabs and the slow rate of the rollout. Our correspondent in Berlin has explored the tensions over the rollout in Germany here.