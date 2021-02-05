UK weather: Snow, ice and flood warnings in place across Britain
- Published
Extreme weather warnings are in place across Britain as snow, ice and floods threaten disruption over the coming days.
Amber warnings for snow cover northern Scotland on Friday and Saturday, and south-east England on Sunday.
The Met Office has extended alerts for snow and ice across the eastern length of Britain until Wednesday.
Up to 20-30cm (8-12in) of snow is expected in high areas of Scotland as temperatures drop below freezing.
The amber warnings mean snow is likely to be persistent and heavy, and could cause significant disruption to transport and utilities.
Some communities in Scotland are at risk of being "cut off for several days", the Met Office added.
Parts of south-east England and East Anglia could see between five and 10cm of snow on Sunday - and up to 20cm in some places, the BBC Weather Centre said.
It added that high winds will make it feel colder than it is out and about and could cause the snow to drift.
The conditions are caused by cold air spreading east from the Arctic Circle, tracking across the relatively mild North Sea to form showers that bring snow and a significant wind chill.
In Scotland, parts of which have seen heavy snow and ice since the end of last year, road clearing will be prioritised around vaccination centres, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said.
He said it was possible weather conditions would create challenges for the vaccination programme over the next couple of days.
On Friday, around 20 vehicles were stranded in snow at Loch Droma, north west of Inverness, and emergency services have been assisting a rescue operation, Highland Council said.
Road management organisation Bear Scotland said the vehicles became stranded in two-metre snow drifts.
Network Rail said services have been disrupted on the Highland Mainline despite plough trains being used to clear snow.
The latest amber warning applies to Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, and Strathclyde until 12:00 GMT on Saturday, the Met Office said.
An amber warning is also in place in parts of East Anglia and south eastern England, including areas of Essex and Kent, between 04:00 and 23:59 on Sunday.
There is a yellow warning for ice across south-west England, Wales, and the West Midlands throughout Saturday.
Yellow warnings are also in place across the eastern length of Scotland and England, including Yorkshire, the East of England, East Anglia and the South East between 00:00 on Monday and 12:00 on Wednesday.
Aside from icy conditions, there were 36 flood warnings in place on Friday afternoon across parts of England, along the River Severn and the River Thames, according to the Environment Agency.
In Maidenhead, parts of Cookham were left submerged after heavy rain caused flooding at Widbrook Common.
Residents living by the Jubilee River previously expressed concern over the efficacy of the local flood relief system and fear that prolonged wet weather could lead to a repeat of 2014, which saw properties flooded twice in the space of two months.