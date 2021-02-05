Covid-19: Quarantine hotels being set up and reasons to be (cautiously) hopeful
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Hotel bookings for quarantine being secured
The government says it's working "at pace" to secure hotel rooms for the 10-day quarantine of UK residents arriving back from 33 coronavirus hotspots abroad. Ministers plan for more than 1,000 UK residents a day to return from places where new variants are prevalent, and say the regime will begin on 15 February. Labour is accusing ministers of "putting lives at risk" by not acting sooner.
2. Five reasons to be (cautiously) hopeful
The past few months have seen a surge in infections, tens of thousands of deaths and a damaging lockdown. But according to BBC health correspondent Nick Triggle, there are now plenty of reasons to be hopeful - cautiously, at least - that we are now on the road to recovery. Here's his analysis.
3. Lockdowns 'will waste 87 million pints of beer'
For landlords it's "heartbreaking", and those hankering after a pint in their local might agree. The British Beer and Pub Association calculates that by the time the current lockdowns end, up to 87 million pints of beer - equivalent to £331m in sales - will have been thrown away as a result of UK pub closures since last March. It's calling for more support for the hospitality industry.
4. Bring-your-own-Biro local elections
Local elections in England and Wales will go ahead as planned in May, government sources say, with £70m being made available to make polling stations Covid-secure. Among the safety measures allowing council, mayoral, and police and crime commissioner elections to take place will be a request that voters bring their own pen or pencil to mark their ballots.
5. Running, baking bread... making babies
What have you been doing to pass the time during lockdown? One street in Bristol has been experiencing a lockdown baby boom, with six women - all from the same side of the road - pregnant at the same time. And on Thursday night, the first arrival was announced, with Jenni Parkinson giving birth to daughter Summer.
And don't forget...
If you're wondering when lockdown will end, we round up what's been announced for each part of the UK.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
