Covid-19: PM says infection rates still 'alarmingly high', and clap for Captain Sir Tom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says coronavirus infection rates remain "alarmingly high" in the UK, although there are "some signs of hope", with the number of Covid patients in hospital beginning to fall. Latest figures show some 32,000 Covid patients are currently in hospital and there have been another 19,202 cases in the past 24 hour-period - although the figure is below 20,000 for a third successive day. Speaking at a Downing Street briefing, Mr Johnson also said the UK has passed the "milestone" of vaccinating more than 10 million people thanks to the "colossal" effort of everyone involved in the vaccination programme.