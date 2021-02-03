Covid-19: Hancock hails 'superb' vaccine news, while France stops Oxford jab for over-65s

We knew that Covid-19 vaccines stopped some people getting ill from the virus. But we didn't know whether the vaccines stopped people catching and spreading it. On Tuesday evening, a study - which has not been formally published - said the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab had a "substantial" effect on transmission, as well as reducing the chances of getting ill. Health Secretary Matt Hancock hailed the news as "absolutely superb". The study, by the University of Oxford, swabbed people every week to test for the presence of the virus. If there's no virus it cannot spread - and the numbers testing positive halved once they had been given two doses. The study also seems to support the UK government's decision to wait longer between doses, in order to give more people the first jab sooner. Protection remained at 76% three months after the first dose. This rose to 82% after people were given the second dose. Read more about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine here - or watch the video below.