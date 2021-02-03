Covid-19: Hancock hails 'superb' vaccine news, while France stops Oxford jab for over-65s
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Hancock hails 'superb' news from vaccine transmission study
We knew that Covid-19 vaccines stopped some people getting ill from the virus. But we didn't know whether the vaccines stopped people catching and spreading it. On Tuesday evening, a study - which has not been formally published - said the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab had a "substantial" effect on transmission, as well as reducing the chances of getting ill. Health Secretary Matt Hancock hailed the news as "absolutely superb". The study, by the University of Oxford, swabbed people every week to test for the presence of the virus. If there's no virus it cannot spread - and the numbers testing positive halved once they had been given two doses. The study also seems to support the UK government's decision to wait longer between doses, in order to give more people the first jab sooner. Protection remained at 76% three months after the first dose. This rose to 82% after people were given the second dose. Read more about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine here - or watch the video below.
2. France stops over-65s getting Oxford jab
The French health authority has said AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine should be given only to people aged under 65. It said there was insufficient data on its efficacy for older people. The EU drugs regulator has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults, but members can set their own rules. Other EU states, including Germany and Italy, have also recommended it is not used for older people.
3. Antibodies 'protect for at least six months'
Almost nine in 10 people who catch Covid-19 still have antibodies six months later, a study of almost 1,700 people suggests. This means people are unlikely to catch the virus twice in a short space of time. The data - from one of the world's largest follow-up Covid studies - also provides more detail about likely symptoms. While 26% had a cough and 28% a fever, 43% said they lost their taste or smell. But 40% had none of these symptoms - and about 20% had none at all.
4. Ryanair 'jab and go' advert banned
Ryanair has been told to remove "irresponsible" adverts which said people could "jab and go" after having a Covid vaccination. The Advertising Standards Authority said it got 2,370 complaints - the third highest ever received. The airline has stopped the adverts, but said it disagreed with the rulings. The ASA said: "The ads misleadingly provided consumers with a reassurance that being vaccinated against Covid-19 was likely to allow them to go on holiday without restrictions."
5. Australian MPs clash in corridor over Covid 'misinformation'
Two Australian MPs have clashed in a parliamentary corridor, with Labor's Tanya Plibersek accusing the government's Craig Kelly of spreading misinformation about Covid-19. Ms Plibersek said Mr Kelly had "crazy conspiracies" about treatments that were not backed up by science. Watch the clash below.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. This piece compares the different vaccines - including those not yet approved.
