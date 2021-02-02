Covid-19: Captain Sir Tom Moore dies, Scottish schools to return this month, and pandemic fashion

The Kent variant of coronavirus that has been spreading in the UK appears to be undergoing some "worrying" new genetic changes, say scientists. Tests on some samples show a mutation, called E484K, already seen in the South Africa and Brazil variants that are of concern. Although this change may reduce vaccine effectiveness, the current ones in use should still work, say experts. Meanwhile, as we learn more about how the virus spreads, the advice about which face covering is best to wear is changing in some countries. The BBC's science editor David Shukman looks at the options in the video below.