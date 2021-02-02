Covid-19: Test blitz for South African variant, and unis want loan interest suspended
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Test blitz under way to find South African variant in England
On Monday evening, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said 105 cases of the South African Covid-19 variant had been found in the UK. Of those, 11 had no links to international travel. In response, the government is beginning mass, door-to-door testing in eight parts of England where the variant was found - they are in Surrey, London, Kent, Hertfordshire, Southport and Walsall. Around 80,000 people over 16 will be tested, regardless of symptoms. Mr Hancock said he wanted to "find every case" of the variant to "break the chains of transmission". He said there was "no evidence" to suggest the South African variant was more severe - but it's thought it may be more contagious. Dr Susan Hopkins from Public Health England said vaccines "perhaps" could have "diminished effectiveness" on the variant, but would still be "very good". Learn more about the South African variant here - and watch Mr Hancock's announcement below.
2. Universities call for student loan interest to be suspended
The interest on student loans in England should be suspended for 15 months, a group of universities says. The vice-chancellors of seven universities say this would cover the period from the first national lockdown until summer 2021. In England, students are currently charged 5.6% on their student loans while they are studying - which is the retail price index plus 3%. But loan interest isn't the only cost that students are facing - here's a report from last month on a university "rent strike".
3. Doctor: We're dealing with self-harming 10-year-olds in lockdown
A doctor in Bradford says the pandemic is leading to an increase in children self-harming or taking overdoses. "Children in mental health crisis used to be brought to A&E about twice a week," writes Dr John Wright. "Since the summer it's been more like once or twice a day. Some as young as 10 have cut themselves, taken overdoses, or tried to asphyxiate themselves. There was even one child aged eight." Our video below has tips for looking after children's mental health.
4. On the beat with the lockdown police
The BBC's June Kelly has joined Avon and Somerset Police's special team dealing with lockdown breaches. In one case, a man tried to flee in his socks - but the officers caught up with him.
5. Family with Captain Tom in hospital
Captain Sir Tom Moore's family are with him in hospital after he was admitted with coronavirus, the hospital has said. The 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for the NHS, was taken to Bedford Hospital on Sunday after requiring help with his breathing. Relive his knighthood ceremony from last summer here.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. This piece looks at how Europe is trying to deal with the pandemic this winter.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- CHINA AND THE PANDEMIC: The gulf between what Chinese officials knew and what they told the world...
- FOOTBALL, RACISM AND ME: Anton Ferdinand explores racism in the game from a personal perspective