Covid-19: UK 'must come down hard' on South Africa variant, and summer optimism

Vaccines are in the news again today, after the UK put in an order for an extra 40 million doses of a jab from French pharmaceutical company Valneva. It's not expected to be available until later in the year but the government said it will help if people need revaccinating next winter or beyond. It takes the total number of doses secured by the UK up to 407 million - more than enough for the entire population. In other positive vaccine news, the NHS announced that all older residents at eligible care homes in England have now been offered a jab.