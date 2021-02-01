Boxing: 'Crime boss' Daniel Kinahan still working in the sport
A suspected crime boss is still working at the top of world boxing, a BBC Panorama investigation has found.
Daniel Kinahan has no criminal convictions but has been named in the Irish courts as the head of one of Europe's most prominent drug cartels.
The suspected gangster helped set up boxing management business MTK Global - but it was announced last year he was stepping away from the sport.
But the company has now confirmed he still advises some of its boxers.
Panorama has spoken to several boxing insiders who have expressed concerns about Mr Kinahan's power and influence in the sport.
Former world champion Barry McGuigan said there was an element of terror around the Kinahan name.
"There is no doubt that there is an intimidation effect, there is no question about that," he said. "If we were to believe what we believe, this is a very dangerous man.
"Someone has got to look out for this sport. They really need to look at this situation very carefully, because it's bloody dangerous."
The courts in Ireland have accepted the Kinahan Organised Crime Group is involved in drug trafficking, money laundering and gangland executions.
Mr Kinahan moved to Dubai in 2016 and police believe the Kinahan family is now running the drugs gang from there.
His role in world boxing caused an outcry in June last year when it emerged he had been working as a personal adviser to world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury ahead of his much-anticipated title fight with fellow British champion Anthony Joshua.
Mr Kinahan's involvement in boxing was raised in both the British and Irish parliaments, but the criticism fizzled out when it was announced he was stepping away from the sport.
The Panorama investigation shows this has not happened.
Lawyers for MTK Global told the programme: "It is true that Mr Kinahan provides some personal advice to a number of boxers managed by MTK Global and we are instructed that Mr Kinahan also provides such advisory services to boxers who are managed by other worldwide boxing management companies too."
They said Mr Kinahan had never owned, controlled or been an employee of MTK Global.
Panorama asked Fury whether Mr Kinahan was still his personal adviser, but he did not respond.
More than 30 people linked to the Kinahan cartel have already been jailed in Ireland.
Panorama understands the Irish authorities are going to try to get other gang members deported from the United Arab Emirates.
John O Driscoll, an assistant commissioner from the Irish police, said they had been successful in identifying members of the cartel - but declined to confirm any names.
Panorama also understands the American Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) may be investigating the gang.
The DEA said it was not able to comment on the activities of the Kinahan cartel because it is part of an ongoing investigation.
Mr Kinahan's lawyers said he has no criminal convictions and the allegations about him running a violent cartel are false and have no evidential basis.
"He is proud of his record in boxing to date. He has operated on the basis of honesty and with a commitment to putting fighters' needs first," they said.
"Mr Kinahan is a successful and independent advisor in the boxing industry in his own right. It is a matter of public record that he has exited the business of MTK."
Panorama, Boxing and the Mob is on BBC One on Monday 1 February at 21:00 and BBC iPlayer.