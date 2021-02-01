Covid-19: PM hails care home vaccine 'milestone', and EU gets more doses

Every eligible care home resident in England has had at least one Covid vaccine, or been offered it, the NHS has announced. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described it as a "crucial milestone". The UK target is to vaccinate all care home residents and carers, people over 70, and frontline care workers, by 15 February. On Saturday, a record 598,389 first jabs were given across the UK. It means nearly nine million people have received the first dose, with around 490,000 having both.