Muslim Council of Britain elects first female leader
- Published
The Muslim Council of Britain has elected its first female leader.
Zara Mohammed said it was an "honour" to be appointed as the new secretary general after winning the most votes in a poll of affiliate groups of the UK's largest Muslim umbrella organisation.
She succeeds Harun Khan, who completed a maximum of four years as the head of the MCB.
The 29-year-old from Glasgow said she hoped more women and young people would be inspired to seek leadership roles.
She said: "I think women sometimes hesitate to take on leadership roles even though they are more than qualified to do so.
"It is really important to engage young people, engage more women and diversify the organisation and the work we are doing."
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted that Ms Mohammed's appointment was "terrific".
Mr Khan said: "I wish the very best of success to Zara Mohammed - may she continue to lead this organisation to greater heights for the betterment of our communities across the country."
Ms Mohammed is a masters graduate in human rights law and a training and development consultant.
She said that she aimed to "continue to build a truly inclusive, diverse and representative body", driven by the needs of British Muslims "for the common good".
She previously served as an assistant secretary general for the MCB.