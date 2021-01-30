Covid: EU 'made a mistake' over vaccines, Gove says
- Published
The European Union recognised it "made a mistake" in triggering an emergency provision in the Brexit deal to control Covid vaccine exports, the Cabinet Office minister has said.
Michael Gove said he was "confident" of the UK's vaccine supply and said its programme would continue as planned.
He said the UK was "on track" to deliver 15 million jabs by 15 February.
It comes after the EU reversed a decision which could have seen checks at the Irish border amid a vaccine row.
Mr Gove said he had spoken with European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič and both had agreed "we need a reset" and to put the people of Northern Ireland first.
He said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had spoken to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and it was made clear that "supply would not be interrupted so we can proceed with our plans".
On Friday, the EU reversed its decision to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol - which allows the EU and UK to choose to suspend any aspects they consider are causing "economic, societal or environmental difficulties" - following condemnation from London, Dublin and Belfast.
The move came amid a deepening dispute over delays to the production and distribution of Covid vaccines across the EU.
The UK government said a further 1,200 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus as of Saturday, taking the total deaths by that measure to 105,571.
There have been a further 23,275 lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, while 8,378,940 have received their first dose of a vaccine.
Mr Gove said the government expected vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and AstraZeneca to be supplied to the UK but said it would work with the EU to "make sure that their own problems can be tackled".
"Our first priority is vaccinating people in the United Kingdom, but we also want to work with our friends and neighbours in the European Union in order to help them as well," he said.
Analysis, by BBC health correspondent Naomi Grimley
There's no doubt the UK is in a much better position than many countries when it comes to vaccines.
Although the supply of Pfizer might be disrupted by recent plans to upgrade the company's plant in Belgium (or the row with the EU), the AstraZeneca vaccine is made in the UK and the supply chains are working well.
The government has ordered 100 million doses of AstraZeneca, which is why it's so confident it can vaccinate the most vulnerable groups by mid-February.
By April, the UK is expected to get access to its first doses of the Moderna vaccine. Then there was good news on Friday when two other vaccines - Novavax and Janssen - were both declared effective by their manufacturers.
Like AstraZeneca, Novavax will be made inside the UK and that will mean it won't be subject to any disputes with other countries.
With 60 million doses of Novavax on order, it will make up the second biggest tranche of the UK's vaccine supply.
It's expected to come on stream in the summer and will help boost plans to vaccinate the bulk of the UK's adult population by the start of the autumn.
The EU proposal to trigger Article 16 sparked concern from Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin as well as all five parties in Northern Ireland's devolved government.
Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster described it as "an absolutely incredible act of hostility" that created a hard Irish border, while Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said in a tweet it was "not something to be tampered with lightly".
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
Despite later backtracking on Article 16, the EU is still introducing new controls giving its member states the power - should they want to - to block exports of the coronavirus vaccine to countries including the UK, if the company making them has not honoured existing contracts with the EU.
The European Commission said the temporary mechanism is to combat "the current lack of transparency" over vaccine exports outside the EU, and is not an export ban.
But the World Health Organization is among those criticising the move, saying "vaccine nationalism" could prolong the pandemic and further widen global inequality.
- CHINA AND THE PANDEMIC: The gulf between what Chinese officials knew and what they told the world...
- RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK: Which of the queens will impress Ru to survive another week? Who will sashay away?