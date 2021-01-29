EU vaccine export row: Bloc 'must clarify intentions' over NI move - PM
The EU must "urgently clarify its intentions" after it brought in export controls on Covid vaccines to Northern Ireland, Boris Johnson has said.
The PM said the bloc must explain what it plans to do to ensure it honours its commitments to Northern Ireland.
It comes amid an escalating row between the EU and vaccine producer AstraZeneca over delivery shortfalls.
The EU said the move was "justified" to avert problems caused by a lack of vaccine supply.
