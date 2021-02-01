Covid: Vaccine conspiracies debunked in South Asian languages
- Published
The South Asian community has one of the highest levels of vaccine hesitancy in the UK, surveys suggest.
More than 40% of Pakistani and Bangladeshi people say they are unlikely to get the jab, while more than 20% of Indian people do not want to be vaccinated, according to a document from the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).
Some doctors believe fake news could be causing some people to reject the Covid vaccine. Some of these myths include claims the vaccine contains animal products and is not halal, or that it causes infertility.
Another is false information around the scale of the pandemic, with claims that hospitals are empty, when in fact many are overwhelmed.
Punjabi
Raj Kaur Bilkhu looks into false claims around coronavirus and vaccines in Punjabi.
Urdu
Haroon Rashid looks into false claims around coronavirus and vaccines in Urdu.
Tamil
Jeyapragash Nallusamy looks into false claims around coronavirus and vaccines in Tamil.
Sylheti
Poppy Begum looks into false claims around coronavirus and vaccines in Sylheti.
Gujarati
Sarika Unadkat looks into false claims around coronavirus and vaccines in Gujarati.