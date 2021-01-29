Covid-19: Infections levelling off and single-dose jab is 66% effective

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Janssen is 66% effective, the Belgian company has announced. No one needed hospital treatment or died from coronavirus after the vaccine took effect in the international trial. Having to give just one dose of the vaccine makes it easier to roll out than those that require two. However, there are signs it is less effective against the new variant spreading in South Africa. The UK has ordered 30 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen jab. It comes after the Novovax vaccine was shown to be 89.3% effective in large-scale UK trials. And in more vaccine news, the EU's drugs regulator has approved the use of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for people aged over 18. There's been a continuing dispute over whether the Anglo-Swedish drug company is breaking its vaccine delivery commitments to the EU.