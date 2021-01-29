Covid-19: Infections levelling off and single-dose jab is 66% effective
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Covid levels high but stable
The number of Covid infections remained virtually unchanged in the week to 23 January, according to Office for National Statistics figures. Its survey suggests the epidemic is levelling off or perhaps very slightly falling - but not at the rate hoped. The UK's R number is now estimated at between 0.7 and 1.1 - a figure below one would mean the epidemic is shrinking. Infections remain high in England and are highest in London but the virus looks like its levelling off throughout the rest of the UK. The figures come from a random sample of people in private residences, whether they have symptoms or not.
2. Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 66% effective
The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Janssen is 66% effective, the Belgian company has announced. No one needed hospital treatment or died from coronavirus after the vaccine took effect in the international trial. Having to give just one dose of the vaccine makes it easier to roll out than those that require two. However, there are signs it is less effective against the new variant spreading in South Africa. The UK has ordered 30 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen jab. It comes after the Novovax vaccine was shown to be 89.3% effective in large-scale UK trials. And in more vaccine news, the EU's drugs regulator has approved the use of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for people aged over 18. There's been a continuing dispute over whether the Anglo-Swedish drug company is breaking its vaccine delivery commitments to the EU.
3. People in Wales can meet one other for exercise from tomorrow
The tough alert level four restrictions are staying in place in Wales for another three weeks. But First Minister Mark Drakeford said that from Saturday, people will be able to meet one other person from another household to exercise. Changes to rules on bubbles also mean people can swap their support bubbles, as long as there's a 10-day gap between the two. And primary school children in Wales could begin a phased return to school just after half-term if Covid rates continue to fall, Mr Drakeford said.
4. Britain's Got Talent postponed until 2022
Long-running TV entertainment show Britain's Got Talent has been postponed until next year because of concerns it wouldn't be safe enough to film during the pandemic. Filming for the ITV programme - judged by Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams - was due to start this month but was pushed back three weeks ago, due to the rise in cases in England and the current lockdown. On Friday, the talent show producers said that "safety has to come first" because performers like choirs, orchestras and dance groups wouldn't be able to rehearse and audition safely.
5. New mum thanks doctors who saved her life
A woman who met her baby for the first time after 76 days in hospital with coronavirus has thanked the doctors who saved her life. Eva Gicain, 30, was initially admitted to Basildon Hospital - where she works as a nurse - but later needed to be transferred to critical care at Royal Papworth in Cambridge. She has no memory of giving birth to daughter Elleana, who arrived about a month early by C-section. Both mother and baby are doing well now at home.
