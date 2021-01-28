Covid-19: Novavax vaccine shows 89% efficacy in UK trials
A new coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be 89.3% effective against the disease in large-scale UK trials.
The Novavax jab is the first to show it is effective against the new variant of the virus discovered in the UK, the BBC's medical editor Fergus Walsh said.
The PM welcomed the "good news" and said the UK's medicines regulator would now assess the jab.
The UK has secured 60m doses of the vaccine, which will be made in Stockton-on-Tees.
The doses are expected to be delivered in the second half of this year, if approved for use by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the government said.
The Novavax jab is only the second to enter large scale trials in the UK; the other has been developed by the University of Oxford.
The jab was shown to be 89.3% effective at preventing Covid-19 in participants in its Phase 3 clinical trial in the UK, which enrolled more than 15,000 people between 18-84, of which 27% were older than 65, Novavax said.
