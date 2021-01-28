Covid-19: 'No interruption' to UK vaccine supply, and 'warrior' baby survives Covid
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you Friday morning.
1. 'No interruption' to UK vaccine supplies
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said there "will be no interruption" to UK vaccine supplies amid an ongoing row between EU and AstraZeneca over shortages of the Covid jab. His comments come after the EU urged the pharmaceutical company to supply it with doses from UK plants. "It is the case that the supplies that have been planned, paid for and scheduled should continue," Mr Gove said. AstraZeneca has previously said it could deliver only a fraction of the doses between January and March it had promised to the EU but that they have both pledged to work together to resolve the crisis.
2. Tory MP refuses to apologise over Covid claims
Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne has refused to apologise after claims he spread "dangerous misinformation" about coronavirus. The New Forest West MP told an anti-lockdown group that statistics on the virus "appear to have been manipulated" and risks to the NHS were "manageable". Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the comments were "unacceptable" and called for him to apologise, while Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, has called for the prime minister to "condemn these comments and take action". But Sir Desmond has stood by his remarks, saying he held a "legitimate point of view".
3. Government withdraws 'sexist' Stay Home advert
The government has withdrawn a social media advert urging people to "Stay Home. Save Lives" after it was criticised for stereotyping women. The image showed women home schooling children and doing domestic chores, while the only man featured was depicted relaxing on a sofa. The infographic was withdrawn after going viral on social media and facing criticism for being "sexist". The government said the ad did "not reflect" its "view on women".
4. UK holiday bookings 'coming in thick and fast'
After the news that British residents arriving in England from Covid hotspots will have to quarantine in hotels, many would-be holidaymakers are again thinking of opting for UK destinations this summer. But there may be a shortage of the kind of UK accommodation they are looking for as demand is on the increase, say providers of holiday lets. Sarah and Steve Jarvis, who run the Independent Cottages website, say inquiries during the current lockdown in England are 300% up on the first lockdown in March to July 2020. "People have got confidence in UK self-catering holidays, because the bookings are coming in thick and fast," Steve said.
5.' Warrior' baby born at 1lb 11oz survives Covid
A mother whose baby survived an E-coli infection, sepsis and Covid after being born at 1lb 11oz has said he is "our little warrior". Sheree Murray was 25 weeks pregnant when she gave birth to Archie, who weighed just 765g, on 1 December. Archie was five weeks old when he got an E-coli infection which led to sepsis, and a week later his parents were told he had tested positive for Covid-19. He had to go into isolation for 10 days, but when his mother was finally able to hold him again she said she felt like she was on "cloud nine".
