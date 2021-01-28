Covid: UK vaccine supplies 'won't be interrupted' - Gove
- Published
There "will be no interruption" to UK vaccine supplies, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said, after the EU urged AstraZeneca to supply it with doses from UK plants.
"It is the case that the supplies that have been planned, paid for and scheduled should continue," he added.
The EU and AstraZeneca are involved in a row over vaccine supply shortages.
Sir Jeremy Farrar, a scientific adviser to the UK government, said "vaccine nationalism" did not serve anyone.
The EU has demanded that UK-made jabs are diverted to Europe to fulfil contractual obligations.
AstraZeneca has previously said it could deliver the EU only a fraction of the doses between January and March that it had promised, blaming production issues at European plants.
The vaccine, developed with Oxford University, has not yet been approved by the EU, although this is expected on Friday.
Mr Gove said: "We must make sure that we continue with the effective acceleration of our vaccination programme. That relies on the supply schedule that has been agreed to be honoured. That's the first and most important thing.
"But secondarily I'm sure we all want to do everything possible to make sure that as many people in countries which are our friends and neighbours are vaccinated and I think we best achieve that through dialogue and co-operation and friendship," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Pressed on whether the government will allow vaccines to go to the EU, he said: "No, the critical thing is we must make sure that the schedule that has been agreed and on which our vaccination programme has been based and planned goes ahead.
"It is the case that the supplies that have been planned, paid for and scheduled should continue, absolutely. There will be no interruption to that."
The UK government has promised to to deliver a first vaccine dose to 15 million of the most vulnerable by mid-February and to offer all adults their first dose by autumn.
Latest figures show that more than 7.1 million people in the UK have now received a first jab.
Sir Jeremy, a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it was in the UK's "national interests" to ensure as many people in the world as possible were vaccinated.
Asked if vaccine nationalism was a reality in Europe, he told the Today programme: "Yes, I'm afraid it is and it's something that we absolutely have to negotiate, we have to avoid, and it doesn't serve anybody to have these fights over vaccine supply."
He said the only answer was to "drive down transmission, to keep it low and to make these vaccines available globally, otherwise we will see new variants coming up, new strains of this virus which will come back to all of our countries".
New variants were "a warning of what is coming, which we must take incredibly seriously", Sir Jeremy added.
Meanwhile, Mr Gove said ministers would meet later to update the "red list" of countries - which are banned from entry to the UK over fears of new variants of the virus.
The government has a new "fast-track" system for making decisions which should be quicker than the old process for deciding the travel corridors, he said.
He also said that ministers would seek to agree a timetable for introducing the new hotel quarantine policy and any exemptions that would allow people to leave the country, with details potentially being announced in the next couple of days.
Government sources have said the emphasis was still on protecting against new variants, not about countries that have high case rates, according to BBC chief political correspondent Adam Fleming.
It comes as the UK recorded a further 1,725 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Wednesday. There were also a further 25,308 daily cases reported.