Covid-19: Boris Johnson to visit Scotland and the singing lessons easing 'long Covid'
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. PM to visit Scotland despite Sturgeon warning
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to visit Scotland later, when he's expected to thank staff responding to the pandemic and emphasise the strength of the UK working together to deal with Covid-19. But it's sparked a political row, with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying she's "not ecstatic" about the visit and questioning whether it's "essential", as required by Covid travel rules.
2. EU and AstraZeneca seek to end vaccine row
The EU and Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca are vowing to work together to resolve a row over supply problems that have seen Brussels demand the company divert stocks from the UK. After "constructive" talks, Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides says the EU will "work with the company to find solutions", while AstraZeneca is committing to "even closer co-ordination". UK PM Boris Johnson says he's "confident of our supplies".
3. Study suggests slight fall in England infections
Scientists behind a study tracking coronavirus in England say there are signs of a "shallow decline" in infection levels but they remain high. An estimated 1.57% of people had the virus between 6 and 22 January - slightly down from 1.58% in early January, according to Imperial College London research based on the swab tests of 168,000 participants.
4. 'They told my kids I wasn't going to make it'
London taxi driver Ali Sakallioglu spent 222 days in hospital with Covid in 2020, including three months in a coma. Now he's back home but says the lasting effects, dubbed "long Covid", have left him unable to walk up stairs, dress himself or cook.
5. How singing lessons can help with 'long Covid'
People still suffering breathlessness, months after being treated for Covid-19, are finding help from an unusual source. As our video explains, a joint venture between the English National Opera and Imperial College London is using music and singing to help people rediscover better breathing patterns and inhale more deeply - with impressive results.
And don't forget...
If you're wondering when children might go back to school, we round up the latest announcements from each nation of the UK.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
