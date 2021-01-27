Covid-19: England's schools closed until March, and EU demands vaccine from UK plants

People wishing to travel abroad from the UK will be required to fill in a form explaining why their trip is necessary, the home secretary has said, with enforcement stepped up at airports to prevent people going on holiday. Priti Patel also confirmed British residents arriving in England from Covid hotspots will have to quarantine in hotels for 10 days, at their own expense. The measures will apply to people coming from most of South America, southern Africa and Portugal, amid concern over new variants of the virus. The Scottish and Welsh governments have said they are concerned the rules don't go far enough.