Covid-19: AstraZeneca hits back in EU vaccine row, and hotel quarantine for hotspots only

The boss of vaccine maker AstraZeneca has defended his company - amid an ongoing row with the EU about delays to supply. On Monday, the EU health commissioner accused AstraZeneca of giving "insufficient explanations". But Pascal Soriot told Italian newspaper La Repubblica (English version) the delay was partly caused by the EU agreeing its vaccine deal relatively late. "We've also had teething issues like this in the UK supply chain," he said. "But the UK contract was signed three months before the European vaccine deal. So with the UK we have had an extra three months to fix all the glitches we experienced." You can read about the EU's vaccination problems here, see how its vaccine rollout compares with other countries here, and watch a video explainer below.