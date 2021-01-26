Covid: UK passes 100,000 deaths and PM 'confident' over vaccine supplies
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. UK passes 100,000 Covid deaths
More than 100,000 people have died with Covid-19 in the UK, after 1,631 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were recorded in the daily figures. It means a total of 100,162 deaths have been recorded in the UK, the first European nation to pass the landmark. Boris Johnson has said he is "deeply sorry for every life that has been lost". Behind every statistic, there was a loved one. Read your tributes to those who have died here.
2. PM 'confident' of vaccine supplies
Boris Johnson has said he has "total confidence" in the UK's supply of Covid vaccines following warnings of production delays. It comes as the EU said it might tighten vaccine export controls. Speaking at the Downing Street briefing today, the prime minister said the UK expected and hoped that the EU will "honour all contracts" and it will continue to work with countries from across the world on vaccine deliveries. Earlier Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said supplies are "tight" but the UK believes it will receive enough doses to meet its targets,
3. British Asian stars unite to dispel Covid myths
Fake news about the Covid vaccine, particularly in the South Asian community, has led to concerns about uptake. It's prompted to celebrities including comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Meera Syal and cricketer Moeen Ali to make a video urging people to get the jab. The video was co-ordinated by Citizen Khan creator Adil Ray, who said he wanted to dispel vaccination myths for those from ethnic minority communities. "We all just feel we needed to do something," he told the BBC.
We all have to do something to help one another during these difficult times. Here's a message we have recorded for members of our Ethnic Minority communities. Please share and retweet. #covid19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/16YUvgxxse— Adil Ray OBE 💙 (@adilray) January 25, 2021
4. School to withdraw places for Covid-breach pupils
A school has threatened to withdraw places for pupils who have told teachers they are visiting people outside their households. Yew Tree Community School in Oldham said several children had admitted visiting friends, neighbours and family contrary to Covid-19 lockdown rules. Head teacher Martine Buckley said she would take the action when "parents were putting staff in danger". During the current lockdown schools are open only to pupils listed as vulnerable and the children of key workers.
5. What it's like cooped up in 'Hotel Quarantine'
The UK government is expected to announce plans for a form of hotel quarantine for international arrivals into the country. Similar schemes are already in place across the world, including in Australia and New Zealand. Some travellers have been telling us about their experiences including 38-year-old Keri McMenamin who ordered a vacuum cleaner for her stay in an Australian hotel after seeing photos of filthy rooms from people who had gone through the country's quarantine system.
