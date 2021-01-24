BBC News

Snow in the UK: Wintry weather in pictures

Published

Heavy snow has fallen across much of the UK, bringing with it a flurry of opportunities to take wintry photographs.

The Met Office has yellow weather warnings for much of the Midlands and southern England, western and northern parts of Scotland, most of Northern Ireland and much of Wales - where 10 to 15cm of snow is expected in some areas.

By mid-morning large parts of the UK had snow. The wintry showers are due to die out later across most of the country.

image copyrightAnwen Brown
image captionCold snap: Sheep shiver at sunrise in Pontarddulais, Swansea
image copyrightPA Media
image captionHopefully there's a de-icer in this trolley in Dunstable, Bedfordshire
image copyrightWeather Watchers/Cheslyn Phil
image captionThis little robin was snapped by Cheslyn Phil in Great Wyrley, Staffordshire
image copyrightReuters
image captionSnowy slopes in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, brought a rare opportunity to get the sledge out
image copyrightGolda Brownlee
image captionWith a carrot nose, star anise as eyes and spring onions for arms, we think this snowman in Ickenham, West London goes by the name of Stew
image copyrightPA Wire
image captionWinston, an eight-month-old border terrier, enjoys the snow for the first time near Windsor, Berkshire
image copyrightPA Media
image captionStonehenge in snowy solitude in Wiltshire
image copyrightEleanor Dobson
image captionA light snow covering was seen bright and early in Droitwich, Worcestershire

All pictures subject to copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid: Four vaccine centres shut amid snow alert for Wales

    Published
    3 hours ago

  • Snow: Severe weather warnings in place across UK

    Published
    9 minutes ago

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.