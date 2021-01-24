South Africa coronavirus variant: 77 cases found in UK
The UK has identified 77 cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, the health secretary has said.
Cases are linked to travellers arriving in the UK, rather than community transmission, Matt Hancock added.
He told the BBC's Andrew Marr cases were under "very close" observation and enhanced contact tracing was under way.
Meanwhile, Mr Hancock said 75% of over-80s and three quarters of care homes in the UK have received a first Covid jab.
Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines require two doses, and figures so far reflect those given the first dose.
All viruses, including the one that causes Covid-19, mutate, and variants have been first located in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.
The South Africa and Brazil variants are different to the variant that scientists have been studying in the UK.
Mr Hancock said: "At the moment it (cases) is all linked to travel." He added: "That's why we have got such stringent border measures in place against movement from South Africa."
Government data on 14 January showed there were 35 confirmed cases of the South Africa variant identified in the UK, and a further 12 "probable" cases.
Mr Hancock said nine cases of the Brazil variant had been found in the UK, adding "we are monitoring each and every one very closely".
Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that Labour had been "pushing the government to take tougher measures at the border since last spring".
She said: "We would fully expect the government to bring in tougher quarantine measures, we would expect them to roll out a proper testing strategy and we would expect them as well to start checking up on the people who are quarantining.
"Only three out of every hundred people who are asked to quarantine when they arrive into the UK actually face any checks at all - that's just simply not sufficient."
On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was "some evidence" the UK variant may be associated with "a higher degree of mortality".
The UK government's chief scientific officer, Sir Patrick Vallance, said there was "a lot of uncertainty around these numbers" but that early evidence suggested the variant could be about 30% more deadly.
The PM said on Friday that there was evidence that both the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and Oxford-AstraZeneca jab were effective against the variant first detected in the UK.
Sir Patrick has warned that the variants in South Africa and Brazil might "have certain features which means they might be less susceptible to vaccines".
Meanwhile, England's deputy chief medical officer warned that people who have received a Covid-19 vaccine could still pass the virus on to others and should continue following lockdown rules.
Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Prof Jonathan Van-Tam stressed that scientists "do not yet know the impact of the vaccine on transmission".
He said vaccines offer "hope" but infection rates must come down quickly.
A further 32 vaccine sites are set to open across England this week.
Meanwhile, senior doctors have called on health officials in England to cut the gap between the first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The maximum wait was extended from three to 12 weeks in order to get the first jab to more people across the UK.
But the British Medical Association said the policy was "difficult to justify" and the gap should be reduced to six weeks.
Another 1,348 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test were reported in the UK on Saturday, in addition to 33,552 new infections.
There were 4,076 Covid patients on mechanical ventilators in UK hospitals as of Friday, according to government data.
That is higher than during the first wave, when the peak was 3,301 on 12 April.