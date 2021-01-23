Covid-19: Doctors want less wait between jabs as EU struggles with supply

Elizabeth Kerr and Simon O'Brien were engaged to be married when they were taken to hospital in the same ambulance with Covid-19. As his condition worsened, staff at Milton Keynes University Hospital rallied to arrange a wedding for them - and they were able to marry moments before he was sedated and put on a ventilator. Mrs Kerr said she was told it could be their only chance."Those are words I never, ever want to hear again," she said.