Covid-19: UK variant 'may be more deadly' but nation's R number drops

While the new strain might be more deadly, the PM said that evidence "continues to show that both the vaccines we're using remain effective both against the old variant and this new variant". However, with regards to new strains in South Africa and Brazil, Sir Patrick said they might "have certain features which means they might be less susceptible to vaccines". At the same briefing, a question was asked about concerns people have had about having to wait up to 12 weeks between their first and second doses of the vaccine, and whether one dose offered sufficient protection. England's chief medical officer - Prof Chris Whitty - said the "great majority of the protection" was given by the first dose and the second dose would top that up and extend that over time. You can read more about how effective a single Covid vaccine dose might be here.