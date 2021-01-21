Covid: £800 house party fines to be introduced in England
Fines of £800 for anyone attending a house party of more than 15 people will be introduced in England from next week, under new Covid measures.
These will double for each repeat offence to a maximum of £6,400.
At a No 10 news conference, Home Secretary Priti Patel said there remained a "small minority that refuse to do the right thing".
"To them my message is clear: If you don't follow rules then the police will enforce them," she said.