Covid-19: £800 fines for house parties and Glastonbury cancelled

Worthy Farm will have to wait another year to see the crowds return as the pandemic puts paid to the 2021 Glastonbury Festival. Organisers Michael and Emily Eavis had hoped to reopen the festival in June after cancelling last year, but said they were not able to make it happen "in spite of our efforts to move heaven and earth". Ticket holders from the October 2019 sale will be able to roll over their deposit to guarantee the chance to buy a ticket in 2022. A lesser known festival - the Dorset Knob Throwing and Frome Valley Food Festival - also announced it was cancelled. Celebrating traditional savoury biscuits known as knobs, events such as knob-and-spoon racing, splat the knob, knob darts, and pin the knob on the Cerne Abbas giant will have to wait until May 2022.