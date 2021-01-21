Covid: Emergency worker assaults 'most common' virus-related crimes
- Published
Assaults on emergency workers made up more than a quarter of Covid-related crimes prosecuted in the first six months of the pandemic, figures show.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said there were 1,688 such offences between 1 April and 30 September, making it the most common prosecution.
Many of these involved police officers being "coughed and spat on" by suspected rule-breakers, the CPS said.
They were among almost 6,500 crimes related to coronavirus in that period.
Director of public prosecutions Max Hill said the attacks on emergency workers were "particularly appalling" and incidents were still taking place, adding: "I will continue to do everything in my power to protect those who so selflessly keep us safe during this crisis."
According to the figures published by the CPS - which cover completed prosecutions - there were 1,137 charges brought for breaking coronavirus laws.
These included a man who claimed 15 people having a party at his house in Manchester were part of his support bubble and another man in Wales caught travelling between counties to solicit the services of a sex worker.
Overall, 2,106 defendants were prosecuted for 6,469 coronavirus-related offences, with a conviction rate of 90%, according to the CPS.
Other crimes flagged as being coronavirus-related by the CPS, included 480 charges for public order offences, 466 for criminal damage and 464 for common assault.
These included offences such as coughing and spitting while threatening to infect another person with the virus, thefts of essential items and fraudsters taking advantage of the crisis.
Mr Hill added: "The CPS has had to adapt to a raft of new laws and regulations intended to keep the public safe during the pandemic.
"Our guiding principle throughout has always been to support the police in ensuring the right person in charged with the right offence."