Covid: Close to 2m people got first Covid vaccine in last week
- Published
Close to two million people in the UK have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine in the past week, government figures show.
By the end of Tuesday 4.61 million people had received their initial jab, up from 2.64 million the week before.
The government is aiming to offer a vaccine to all over 70s, the extremely clinical vulnerable and health and care workers by mid-February.
Sixty-five new vaccination centres are due to open in England on Thursday.
These include a mosque in Birmingham and a cinema in Aylesbury.
It comes after scientists warned of "immense pressure" on the NHS after a study showed a rise in infections in the community at the start of the latest lockdown in England.