Covid-19: Two weeks' notice for England's school return and warning over infection levels

Randi Lippert, 28, moved to London from Canada for work just before the first coronavirus lockdown last year. "I didn't have much in-office time to bond with my new team members before we all had to work from home," she says. Thankfully, she's been getting to know her new workmates over "Zoom lunch". Business reporter Anne Cassidy looks at how companies are encouraging staff to socialise remotely - and other ways the lunch break is changing.