Covid: UK records new daily high of 1,610 deaths
A further 1,610 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test - the biggest figure reported in a single day since the pandemic began.
It means the total number of deaths by that measure has now surpassed 90,000.
The previous highest figure was on 13 January, when 1,564 deaths were recorded.
Another 33,355 positive Covid cases have been recorded in the most recent 24-hour period.
A total of 4,266,577 people have now received the first dose of a vaccine, according to the latest government figures.