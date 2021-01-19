Meghan 'would have known letter could become public', argues Mail on Sunday in court case
- Published
A private letter from the Duchess of Sussex to her father was written "to defend her against charges of being an uncaring or unloving daughter", lawyers for the Mail on Sunday claim.
They told the High Court Meghan wrote the letter despite knowing it could be made public at some point in future.
She is suing the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online over articles reproducing parts of the letter.
Her lawyers claim this was a "plain and serious invasion" of her privacy.
'Personal and sensitive'
Meghan, 39, sent the letter, which her own lawyers described as "intrinsically private, personal and sensitive", to Thomas Markle in August 2018, following her marriage to Prince Harry in May that year. The couple are now living in the US with their son Archie.
She is seeking damages for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act over five articles, published in February 2019, which included extracts from the "private and confidential" letter to her father.
Her lawyers told the court the letter was written in sorrow rather than anger and was an attempt to get her father to stop talking to the press.
Meghan's lawyers also pointed out the articles themselves had emphasised the private nature of the correspondence - and dismissed any argument that it was in the public interest for the newspaper to reproduce the letter, saying the public interest was at the "very end of the bottom end of the scale".
They are asking for summary judgement - in effect, a dismissal of Associated Newspapers Limited's defence before a full trial takes place.
Meghan's lawyers also argue ANL has "no prospect" of defending the privacy and copyright claims being brought against them.
But ANL claims the letter was written "with a view to it being disclosed publicly at some future point" and that the duchess was "at least in some measure prepared for the information to be disclosed".
On Tuesday, during a remote hearing, ANL's barrister Antony White argued "there is a very real question as to whether the claimant will be able to establish that she had a reasonable - or any - expectation of privacy".
In written submissions he said "she must, at the very least, have appreciated that her father might choose to disclose it" and pointed out that the Kensington Palace communications team had been shown the letter before it was sent.
"No truly private letter from daughter to father would require any input from the Kensington Palace communications team," said Mr White.
'Devastating effect'
But Justin Rushbrooke, representing the duchess, has described the handwritten letter as "a heartfelt plea from an anguished daughter to her father", sent to Mr Markle at his Mexico home via "the claimant's accountant... to minimise the risk of interception".
He said the "contents and character of the letter were intrinsically private, personal and sensitive in nature" and that Meghan "had a reasonable expectation of privacy in respect of the contents of the letter".'
The effect of publishing the letter was "self-evidently likely to be devastating for the claimant", said Mr Rushbrooke.
The barrister argued that, even if ANL was justified in publishing parts of the letter, "on any view the defendant published far more by way of extracts from the letter than could have been justified in the public interest".
But Mr White, putting forward the newspaper group's argument, said that Meghan's status as a member of the royal family was relevant to the case.
But in response to that point, Mr Rushbrooke said: "Yes, she is in some senses a public figure, but that does not reduce her expectation of privacy in relation to information of this kind."
The full trial of the duchess's claim had been due to be heard at the High Court this month, but last year the case was adjourned until autumn 2021.
This interim remote hearing - to consider the request for summary judgement - is due to last two days. Mr Justice Warby, who is hearing the case, is expected to reserve his judgement to a later date.