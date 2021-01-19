Covid-19: UK deaths hit new daily high and Scotland extends lockdown
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.
1. UK death toll hits new daily high
A further 1,610 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test - the biggest figure reported in a single day since the pandemic began. The total number of deaths by this measure is 91,470, but there are other ways of measuring the death toll. The latest figures come as new estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show about one in 10 people across the UK tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies in December - roughly double the October figure.
2. Scotland's schools to stay closed as lockdown extended
Scotland's Covid-19 lockdown has been extended until at least the middle of February, with most school pupils to continue learning from home at least until then. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said transmission of the virus appeared to be declining but was still too high to ease restrictions, which have been in place since Boxing Day. It comes as England's deputy chief medical officer said schools may reopen region by region after February half term.
3. Hancock self-isolating after app alert
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is self-isolating after being alerted by the UK's NHS Covid-19 app. He urged others to do the same if "pinged" by the app and said self-isolation was "perhaps the most important part of all the social distancing". Mr Hancock, who is MP for West Suffolk, suffered "mild symptoms" when he contracted coronavirus in March 2020.
4. Politicians drank at Welsh Parliament despite Covid booze ban
A group of politicians drank alcohol on Welsh Parliament premises, days after a coronavirus rule banning pubs from serving drinks took effect. BBC Wales has been told Conservative Senedd leader Paul Davies, Darren Millar and Nick Ramsay were drinking together in early December, with Labour Senedd member Alun Davies also involved. Senedd authorities said they are investigating an "incident". Elsewhere, an internal investigation has began after railway workers allegedly held a surprise baby shower in a closed Patisserie Valerie bakery at London's Marylebone station during lockdown.
5. Living with a footballer in lockdown
Headlines about footballers and Covid have been hard to miss lately - with questions about dressing room distancing, off-pitch partying and all those post-goal hugs. But what's football in lockdown actually like for players and their families? BBC Newsbeat has found out by speaking to Wycombe Wanderers footballer Joe Jacobson and his wife Louise.
