Covid-19: 'Grave concern' over court backlog, and Biden keeps Covid travel bans

"Justice delayed is justice denied" is a common expression in the legal system. And because of Covid-19, many crime victims are being denied justice - as a backlog of court cases means alleged perpetrators are not being put on trial promptly. Jury trials stopped during the first period of the pandemic. Although they have resumed - with social distancing - many crimes committed last year will not reach trial until next year. The number of outstanding crown court cases in England and Wales has grown from 40,000 in March to 54,000 now. In one example, a domestic violence case from summer 2019 was expected to reach trial in spring 2020. It won't now be heard until spring 2022. "I am so desperate to move on... I feel utterly powerless," said the victim.