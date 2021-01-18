BBC News

Youngest Briton convicted of terrorism suitable for release - Parole Board

image copyrightJulia Quenzler
image captionNow 18, he was jailed for life at Manchester Crown Court after admitting inciting terrorism overseas

The youngest person convicted of terrorism in Britain - who plotted to murder police officers in Australia on Anzac Day aged 14 - can be freed from jail, the Parole Board has ruled.

The 20-year-old, who can only be identified as RXG, sent encrypted messages instructing an Australian jihadist to launch attacks in 2015.

He was jailed for life that year after admitting inciting terrorism overseas.

But the Parole Board now says it is "satisfied" he is suitable for release.

"After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in detention, and the evidence presented at the hearings, the panel was satisfied that RXG was suitable for release," the board said in a document detailing the decision.

