Covid-19: Over-70s vaccination begins in England, and UK travel corridors close
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Vaccination of over 70s begins in England
Almost four million people have had their first Covid-19 jab in the UK - and that number should accelerate this week when people aged 70 and over, and the clinically extremely vulnerable of any age, begin receiving the vaccine in England. The over 70s and clinically vulnerable were fourth in the UK's priority list, after care home residents and carers, the over 80s and health care workers, and the over 75s. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a "significant milestone". However, the news doesn't mean vaccination of the first three groups is complete - and the government said the top two groups should still be prioritised. Meanwhile, 10 new mass vaccination centres will open in England, including at Blackburn Cathedral in Lancashire, and Taunton racecourse in Somerset.
2. All arrivals into UK must quarantine
As of 04:00 GMT on Monday, all arrivals must have proof of a negative test before being allowed into the UK. Almost all must quarantine for 10 days - although this can be reduced to five if they test negative again for Covid-19 within those five days. The closure of the so-called "travel corridors", which allowed quarantine-free travel, will be in place until at least 15 February.
3. Australian borders could stay closed in 2021
Australia is unlikely to fully open its borders in 2021 - even if most of its population gets vaccinated this year, says a senior health official. Department of Health Secretary Brendan Murphy made the prediction after being asked about the virus in other nations. "I think that we'll go most of this year with still substantial border restrictions," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Monday.
4. How it feels when you can't wear a mask
"My heart races, I get really hot and start sweating, I start shaking, all the noise in the shop seems to get louder and the lights seem to get brighter." That's how it feels when Georgina Spray puts on a face covering. The 21-year-old has autism and is exempt from wearing one. But she's so worried about being confronted, she chooses to put one on anyway.
5. The road back to Wuhan
BBC China Correspondent Stephen McDonell has taken a road trip back to the Chinese city of Wuhan - as it nears the anniversary on 23 January of the world's first Covid-19 lockdown.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.